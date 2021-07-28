Kirby Smart reveals why Georgia needed to add former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick

Georgia was always going to be in the market to add players at defensive back this offseason. The Bulldogs had four defensive backs taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, then saw two more key pieces in Tyrique Stevenson and Major Burns transfer to other Power 5 programs. At SEC media days, Kirby Smart revealed Georgia was actually below its scholarship quota at the defensive back position. Still, few thought Georgia would add a player with Derion Kendrick’s resume to its roster. Especially with the Bulldogs opening the 2021 season against Kendrick’s former team in the Clemson Tigers.

“D.K. is a kid that we knew through recruiting,” Smart said. “We recruited him at the University of Georgia, but Coach (Will) Muschamp also recruited him at South Carolina. Both of us felt like we had a good feel for his family and his dynamic there. “He’s a young man that comes from a program that’s been very successful. He’s played and had a lot of experience.” Kendrick was an All-ACC cornerback in each of the past two seasons at Clemson. He started 23 games over that span for the Tigers while starting in three College Football Playoff games in that span.

In March though, Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson. Shortly after his dismissal, Kendrick was arrested with unlawful possession of a gun and simple possession of marijuana. Those charges were later expunged from Kendrick’s record after he completed a pretrial intervention program. Swinney, while speaking to Clemson reporters last week, made it known that he’s still rooting for his former defensive back. “Love DK and wish him all the best,” Swinney said. “In every game but the first one, I’ll be pulling for him.”