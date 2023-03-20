Sedrick Van Pran shares his advice to Georgia football quarterback hopefuls

ATHENS — Whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job for Georgia will benefit tremendously from the guy directly in front of him. That would be veteran center Sedrick Van Pran. Having already banked two years of starting experience, Van Pran has seen it all for Georgia. He’s rotated through multiple quarterbacks, as Georgia oscillated between Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels during the 2021 season. He’s also called out signals in road environments such as Auburn, Ala., and Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia visits both places again in 2023 in what should be its toughest road games of the season. Georgia is counting on Van Pran to make life easier for whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are getting first-team reps to start spring practice, while head coach Kirby Smart has added that Gunner Stockton will be a threat to win the job as well.

"To be themselves, honestly. Be the guys that we've all been around," Van Pran said on what he's told the quarterback hopefuls. "I've taken reps with them at some point. It's nothing new, it's just a matter of making sure guys are confident to go out there and play their game." Beck is the most experienced of the three, though it isn't by much. None have started a game for Georgia and Beck is the only one of the three to complete a pass at the college level.