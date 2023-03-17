Sedrick Van Pran simply sums up why he returned to Georgia football

ATHENS — Sedrick Van Pran did not have to return to Georgia for another season. He was draft-eligible and had already proven he was one of the top centers in the country. Despite seriously considering going pro, Van Pran offered up a simple reason for why he elected to return to Georgia for another season.

“Love for the G,” Van Pran said bluntly. Van Pran started every game at center for Georgia over the past two seasons. In returning for another year, he’ll become one of the faces of the program, even if he would prefer to put the team above himself. “Sed’s been driven to be that guy ever since he stepped on campus, and I truly and solely believe that because he’s that voice that you want at the center position of your offense,” Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He’s the second quarterback. He tells Carson, he tells Stetson what we’re going to do. I think he really drives this team, and he really is the piece that we need. “For him to come back for us, I think it can only help him and that it won’t hurt him. I think this year him coming back, he maximizes everything he puts on the field.” One new twist for Van Pran entering this upcoming season is that Georgia will be breaking in a new quarterback. Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will all be looking to replace Stetson Bennett. Van Pran has played with multiple quarterbacks before, as the Bulldogs switched between Bennett and JT Daniels during the 2021 season.

The talented center is going to be a massive asset for whoever steps in behind Van Pran. “I think everybody is unique,” Van Pran said. “It’s all about relationships and knowing who is behind you and who you’re dealing with. Honestly, I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with all of those guys, so it usually doesn’t come up. It’s more so being able to dictate who’s who in the heat of the fire.” Georgia does have to replace both starting offensive tackles with Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon off to the NFL. The Bulldogs bring back both starting guards from last season’s team, with Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss flanking Van Pran. The Georgia offensive line will also pay with heavy hearts this season after the tragic passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock. Van Pran was emotional when speaking about Willock on Thursday, as the Georgia team had just hung a portrait of Willock in the Georgia offensive line room. Related: 2023 Georgia football identity emerging: ‘It’s an honor for us to wear this G’ Van Pran was one of Georgia’s permanent captains last season and is the only one of the four to return. That should be seen as a significant boost to a Georgia program that aims to win a third-straight national championship. “He wanted the opportunity to just leave one last mark and go out with a bang,” running back Kendall Milton said. “I’m excited because he’s also one of the players that makes my job easier. When he’s down there giving the points to the lineman for the run-blocking, he makes my job easier because he makes things clear for the offense.

UGA News