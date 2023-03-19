Georgia battles, can’t overcome Iowa home court advantage in NCAA tournament

Georgia took Iowa to the brink but could not overcome the No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes and their raucous home crowd. Iowa beat the Lady Bulldogs 74-66 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, in a Round of 32 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament game on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (28-6), led by All-American Caitlin Clarke, scored the final six points in the game after Georgia (22-12) turned over the ball on three consecutive possessions. Clarke played the entire 40 minutes, scoring 22 points with 12 assists as Iowa advanced to the Sweet 16 in Seattle where it will face the winner of the Monday game between No. 3-seed Duke and No. 6-seed Colorado. Diamond Battles starred for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 21 points with 6 assists and 3 steals. UGA out-scored the Hawkeyes by one point the 36 minutes she played. Iowa held its largest second-half lead over Georgia with 6:50 left to play, 64-56, before Battles ignited UGA’s final run on consecutive possessions with a 3-pointer and driving layup. Moments later, Georgia’s Audrey Warren hit a 3-pointer from the corner and the Hawkeyes’ lead was cut to 68-66 with 2:17 left. The game grew more physical on both ends, and it appeared that’s where Iowa’s home court advantage may have taken effect.

The Hawkeyes, winners of a school-record five games over Top 10 teams this season, are now 18-1 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. Georgia, which made 10 of 12 free throws through the first three quarters, did not get a free-throw attempt in the fourth quarter. Iowa, meanwhile, was 8-for-8 shooting free throws in the final quarter. Georgia used its size and athletic advantage throughout the game, out-rebounding Iowa 42-29. The Lady Bulldogs held a 24-0 advantage in bench scoring, too, and held the lead as late as the 2:01 mark of the third quarter before the home team scored for the ninth and final lead change of the game. Iowa had held a 41-40 lead at the half on the strength of 9-of-16 shooting (56 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc..

The Hawkeyes had led by as many as 10 points in the first half on a McKenna Warnock 3-pointer that closed out a 9-2 run and made it 31-21 at the 7:30 mark. The Lady Bulldogs battled back with a 14-3 run, taking a short-lived 35-34 lead on an Alisha Lewis 3-pointer. Battles scored 16 of her points in the first half, while Clark was held to just 8 points through the first 20 minutes.

