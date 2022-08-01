What social media is saying after a very busy Georgia football recruiting weekend

July was an incredibly busy month for Georgia on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs added 10 commitments across multiple classes during the month. Naturally, the Bulldogs were once again very active during the last week of July, as schools were once again allowed to host visitors.

Georgia had some major targets on campus this past weekend, and not just in the 2023 recruiting cycle. While 4-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and 4-star wide receiver Tyler Williams were two of the headliners in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Georgia had just as many vital visitors in the 2024 recruiting class.

Names like 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson, and 5-star athlete KJ Bolden. Georgia didn’t just have targets on campus though, as commits were also in town. Some of Georgia’s July commitments like 4-star safety Joenel Aguero and 4-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett were in town as well.