What social media is saying after a very busy Georgia football recruiting weekend
July was an incredibly busy month for Georgia on the recruiting trail. The Bulldogs added 10 commitments across multiple classes during the month. Naturally, the Bulldogs were once again very active during the last week of July, as schools were once again allowed to host visitors.
Georgia had some major targets on campus this past weekend, and not just in the 2023 recruiting cycle. While 4-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and 4-star wide receiver Tyler Williams were two of the headliners in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Georgia had just as many vital visitors in the 2024 recruiting class.
Names like 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson, and 5-star athlete KJ Bolden. Georgia didn’t just have targets on campus though, as commits were also in town. Some of Georgia’s July commitments like 4-star safety Joenel Aguero and 4-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett were in town as well.
As it stands, the Bulldogs have 18 commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle and the No. 3 overall ranked class for this cycle. Georgia does have the top-ranked class in the SEC at the moment, though Alabama’s recent run of recruiting has the Crimson Tide right on the heels of Georgia. Alabama does have the top-ranked class in the country based on the average ranking of a committed recruit in its class, with a 94.89. Georgia comes in with a 93.05, which is fourth in the country.
Related: SEC football recruiting: Alabama comes out landing haymakers on the trail with its 2023 recruiting class
The month of August falls during the dead period, which means that recruits cannot visit schools and schools cannot host recruits. A number of prospects may still commit as they would like to get their recruitments over with before starting their senior seasons. Official visits can begin once again in September, clearing the way for schools to host recruits during game days.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Why Georgia football can expect freshman defenders to make an early impact
- Julian Sayin: How much will NIL opportunities factor in the decision of the 5-star Georgia football QB target?
- Tennessee football sees 18 major violations as ‘speed bump’ entering 2022
- Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
- Dan Lanning keeping quiet on Oregon quarterback position ahead of opener against Georgia
- ESPN analyst calls Oregon a ‘threat’ to UGA
- Dan Lanning shares his thoughts on facing Georgia football in Week 1: ‘Our players are certainly excited’
- Kirby Smart on Georgia football-Oregon opener: ‘That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet’