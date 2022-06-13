What social media is saying after another big Georgia football recruiting weekend

But the biggest talking point came from a surprise visit from a former Bulldog. Jordan Davis was back on campus, surprising his former head coach.

Social media was once again buzzing with pictures of those on campus, as they showed off the all-white jerseys and the arch throne as well.

With recruiting in full swing, Georgia had another massive recruiting weekend on tap. Nine prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle took official visits, with Georgia hoping to ultimately land their commitments.

It’s the second-straight weekend Georgia has an impressive guest list in Athens, as the Bulldogs hosted the likes of Arch Manning and Caleb Downs the week before. Georgia will continue to host visitors throughout the month, with June being one of the most important recruiting months on the calendar.

As it stands, Georgia has eight commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Georgia signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class a season ago and should once again sign one of the best classes in the country. Recruiting is vital to the Georgia program, even in the age of the transfer portal.

“We have to decide what kind of kid you want to recruit, what do you want in your organization and where are their priorities,” Smart said at SEC spring meetings. “Because, look, there are thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of kids to pull from, right? So, you have to find what the priorities are for those kids and what’s important to them.”

