What social media is saying after another big Georgia football recruiting weekend
With recruiting in full swing, Georgia had another massive recruiting weekend on tap. Nine prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle took official visits, with Georgia hoping to ultimately land their commitments.
Social media was once again buzzing with pictures of those on campus, as they showed off the all-white jerseys and the arch throne as well.
But the biggest talking point came from a surprise visit from a former Bulldog. Jordan Davis was back on campus, surprising his former head coach.
It’s the second-straight weekend Georgia has an impressive guest list in Athens, as the Bulldogs hosted the likes of Arch Manning and Caleb Downs the week before. Georgia will continue to host visitors throughout the month, with June being one of the most important recruiting months on the calendar.
Related: Georgia football recruiting: Priority 2023 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith set up their official visits
As it stands, Georgia has eight commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Georgia signed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class a season ago and should once again sign one of the best classes in the country. Recruiting is vital to the Georgia program, even in the age of the transfer portal.
“We have to decide what kind of kid you want to recruit, what do you want in your organization and where are their priorities,” Smart said at SEC spring meetings. “Because, look, there are thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of kids to pull from, right? So, you have to find what the priorities are for those kids and what’s important to them.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Can Georgia football tight end room be as impactful as 2021 Georgia defensive line?
- Darnell Washington promises big things for Georgia football ahead of 2022 season: ‘Just watch’
- Arch Manning would add millions of dollars in value to Georgia football quarterback position
- Could Georgia-Alabama become a true rivalry as SEC ponders schedule change?
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart pleased to have Mike Bobo back on staff and in golf group
- Georgia football podcast: The 6 most important players for UGA in 2022
- CJ Allen: Recent visitor breaks down ‘perfect’ Georgia football official as his prospect ranking skyrockets