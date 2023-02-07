Where Georgia football ranks in terms of returning production for the 2023 season

Kirby Smart knew almost immediately that Georgia wasn’t going to experience the same type of personnel drain as the 2022 team saw. While 10 players entered the transfer portal and 13 more are NFL draft eligible, 15 of the 24 starters from the national championship game return for Georgia. As for how their production relates to the rest of college football, Georgia finds itself 80th in Bill Connelly’s rankings in terms of returning production. On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia ranks 109th in returning production. The biggest reason why for the low ranking on that side of the ball can be attributed to the loss of leading passer Stetson Bennett along with starting offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon. Returning receiving yards make up 24 percent of returning production, passing yards 23 percent, the offensive line starts 47 percent and rushing yards 6 percent. The Bulldogs do bring back their top two pass catchers in Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Georgia also imported the leading receivers from Missouri and Mississippi State via the transfer portal. Sedrick Van Pran’s return at center will also help whoever steps in for Bennett.

Defensively, Georgia ranks much higher in returning production as it sits 42nd. The breakdown per Connelly is 70 percent returning tackles, 14 percent passes defended, 12 percent tackles for loss and four percent sacks. Georgia returns its three leading tacklers in Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Malaki Starks. Leading pass rusher Mykel Williams also returns for Georgia. Chris Smith, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter will be the key players the Bulldogs must replace from last season's defense.

But even having to replace those talented players, Georgia stands far better than it did in returning production compared to this time a year ago. Georgia ranked 96th overall, coming in 43rd on the offensive side of the ball and 122nd on defense. It didn’t matter for Georgia in 2022 though, as the Bulldogs once again won a national championship. Georgia went 15-0 despite seeing 15 players taken in the NFL draft and another 13 leave via the transfer portal. As for where Georgia stacks up among other elite teams, Michigan comes in at No. 6, Ohio State sits at No. 48, Alabama is No. 106 in returning production and TCU, who Georgia played in the national championship game, comes in at No. 122.