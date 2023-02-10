Social media weighs in on how Texas, Oklahoma additions impact Georgia football

The times are a changing in the SEC, as Texas and Oklahoma will now be joining the SEC for the 2024 season. The two schools reached a settlement with the Big 12 on Thursday, paving the way for the long-time rivals to join the league a year earlier than initially anticipated. “The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in an official statement. “We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the Conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league. “The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC previously voted with unanimous approval to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the Conference on July 1, 2025 and have now authorized the Conference Office to proceed with facilitating the transition of Oklahoma and Texas to become full members of the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024.”

Related: 4 takeaways: Texas and Oklahoma additions trigger scheduling changes, reassigned rivalries Earlier this week Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks outlined the next big step for the league following the arrival of the two new members. The SEC will now have 16 member schools, forcing the league to look at the way it schedules. “Once we know for sure what that is, then we would have to decide on our scheduling format,” Brooks said. “We’ve been able to really get there on a lot of the sports, football is one we’re still through.”