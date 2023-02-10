Social media weighs in on how Texas, Oklahoma additions impact Georgia football
The times are a changing in the SEC, as Texas and Oklahoma will now be joining the SEC for the 2024 season. The two schools reached a settlement with the Big 12 on Thursday, paving the way for the long-time rivals to join the league a year earlier than initially anticipated.
“The Southeastern Conference learned today of the decision by the Big 12 Conference to alter the membership exit date for the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in an official statement. “We are continuing our preparation for this membership transition, and we look forward to welcoming the Conference’s new members and moving into our future as a 16-team league.
“The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC previously voted with unanimous approval to accept the application of Oklahoma and Texas to join the Conference on July 1, 2025 and have now authorized the Conference Office to proceed with facilitating the transition of Oklahoma and Texas to become full members of the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2024.”
Earlier this week Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks outlined the next big step for the league following the arrival of the two new members. The SEC will now have 16 member schools, forcing the league to look at the way it schedules.
“Once we know for sure what that is, then we would have to decide on our scheduling format,” Brooks said. “We’ve been able to really get there on a lot of the sports, football is one we’re still through.”
The two schedule models being weighed are believed to be a 1-7 model with eight conference games and one annual rival, while the other supported model is a 3-6, which would have three permanent rivals and a rotation of the other six games.
Both models would likely see the removal of divisions and would have each school play every other member in a two-year span and visit every school in a four-year window.
For example, Georgia has not yet visited Texas A&M and is not scheduled to do so until the 2024 season. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league, that schedule will now be changed.
Georgia won the SEC this past season and had future non-conference games against Texas and Oklahoma on the schedule. The Bulldogs were set to visit Oklahoma this coming fall, but the game was called off due to the return game being scheduled in 2031, after the Sooners would have joined the league. The Bulldogs replaced Oklahoma with Ball State on the schedule.
With the possibility of a nine-game schedule, Georgia would have to make some changes to its non-conference schedule in 2024. It already has games scheduled against Clemson, UMass, Tennessee Tech and Georgia Tech. The 2025 season also has four non-conference games scheduled.
