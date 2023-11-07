clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Ole Miss expert shares formula for upset, how Rebels have improved
ATHENS — Ole Miss has been here before facing a more talented team on the road with a hostile crow on hand.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: UGA shows ‘competitive edge’ in win vs. Missouri
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
How Georgia football inside linebacker room will adjust without Jamon …
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson knew it immediately. Anyone who saw the Georgia inside linebacker sprint to the sideline with his left arm dangling did as well. The Georgia …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart sounds off on Lane Kiffin: ‘He does what he does really well’
ATHENS — When Kirby Smart was asked about Lane Kiffin on Monday, the Georgia head coach didn’t divulge details of their group texts.
Connor Riley
