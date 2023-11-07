Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2069 (Nov. 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what we learned about Georgia in its 30-21 win vs. Missouri on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows ‘competitive edge’ in win vs Missouri

Beginning of the show: Georgia outlasted Missouri to win its 26th-straight game on Saturday, but the victory against the Tigers felt different to some UGA fans than many of the wins that came before it because the Tigers -- to their credit -- fought hard with the Bulldogs for most of the game.

However, that didn’t stop UGA coach Kirby Smart from sharing his appreciation with his team’s performance after the game. I’ll discuss more on today’s show about what Smart said on a number of topics and share thoughts about the game and what’s next for the Dawgs.

15-minute mark: I discuss ESPN College GameDay coming to Athens on Saturday for the Ole Miss game, and another big performance from wide receiver Ladd McConkey against Missouri.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the looming possibility of another high-profile showdown between Georgia and Alabama in the league’s championship game.

55-minute mark: I share some candid thoughts on what I thought was a suprisingly lackluster atmosphere in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.