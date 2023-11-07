clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

How Georgia football inside linebacker room will adjust without Jamon …
ATHENS — Jamon Dumas-Johnson knew it immediately. Anyone who saw the Georgia inside linebacker sprint to the sideline with his left arm dangling did as well. The Georgia …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following key SEC win over Missouri
Winner: Peyton Woodring
Connor Riley
Malaki Starks helped save the Missouri game as a freshman. What will he do …
ATHENS — The most important play in last year’s win over Missouri was made by then-freshman Malaki Starks. It wasn’t a leaping interception or a bone-shaking hit.
Connor Riley
Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden and the divergent paths the two wide …
ATHENS — If you believe in the multiverse, there’s a world out there where Georgia receiver Dominic Lovett is still with Missouri and Luther Burden is a Georgia Bulldog.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers after another big win over Florida
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to miss …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: UGA shows ‘competitive edge’ in win vs. …

Brandon Adams
Georgia line over Ole Miss smallest of year, Lane Kiffin brings …

Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins preparing for …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart sounds off on Lane Kiffin: ‘He does what he does really …

Connor Riley
