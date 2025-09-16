ATHENS — Most might not love having an off week this early in the season.

With Georgia coming off a thrilling 44-41 win, some might want to see Georgia continue to ride the momentum after the comeback win.

Internally, the Bulldogs are happy to have this week off. Especially when it comes to the offensive line.

Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene returned to action on Saturday against Tennessee. Neither was able to finish the game after first suffering injuries against Marshall to open the season. Gaston has been playing through knee and ankle injuries, while it’s a back injury for Greene.

“Well, Juan is trying to get healthy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “He came in, Donnie (Glover) got a little banged up, and he came in and helped Donnie out there for a period of time. Then he had another ankle that was bothering him, and he came out, and they just kept going back and forth. But he’s not completely all the way healed and trying to get well. So we’re just trying to get all those guys back so they can get better.”

With Gaston out, Glover made his first career start on Saturday. The freshman, who only got to Georgia this summer instead of in January with most of the 2025 signing class, has quickly impressed in his time in Athens.

Prior to this season, Georgia hadn’t had a true freshman start on the offseason line since 2018. It’s now had two different ones start in Georgia’s first three games of the season.

“This guy shows up, and he played on a great high school program,” Smart said of Glover on Saturday. “Well-coached, really well-coached offensive line, and walks in and just starts playing, and he’s natural, picking things up. I mean, where would we be without him right now? He has been a blessing for us.”

Glover played 69 of Georgia’s 95 snaps on Saturday. Gaston played the other 26.

The split at right tackle was even more muddled. Greene started but was only able to play 32 snaps on Saturday before giving way to Michael Uini.

After a particularly rough series in the fourth quarter, Georgia pulled Uini for Bo Hughley at right tackle. The redshirt sophomore finished out the game for the Bulldogs, despite being the third option at right tackle.

Georgia was initially cautious with Greene during the Austin Peay game so as to better position the junior offensive tackle for Saturday’s game. thrilling

Now it’s back to the drawing board for Georgia.

“He certainly was not 100% and tried to go out there and go and give us all he could,” Smart said. “I think his endurance and the stamina part was hard in that kind of game, to go out there and just jump back in and play. Then you need to work on it and try to figure out what the best lineup is for everybody.”

In total, Georgia ran 95 offensive plays on Saturday, by the far the most of any game this season. Even in shortened stints, Greene and Gaston played season-highs in snaps for the Georgia offensive line.

The off week gives Georgia a time to get some more reps for its younger, less experienced offensive linemen. Smart opened his news conference on Tuesday speaking on how Georgia can use this week to get not just first-teams more reps, but also backups as well

“Well, any work helps them, growth,” Smart said. “Walk-throughs help them, meetings help them. I mean, they’re just, the ceiling is, they’re so far from their ceiling because they haven’t had the same amount of work. But we also have to be healthy, which makes it hard, because you’re balancing health and reps and trying to get guys back healthy.”

Georgia’s next game does not get any easier, as the Bulldogs welcome Alabama to Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are just 1-6 against the Crimson Tide under Smart.

Getting healthier versions of Greene and Gaston should help Georgia’s offensive line. As the Tennessee game showed, there’s no guarantee the Bulldogs can get that at this point in time.

Which makes the development of Glover, Hughley, Uini and the rest of Georgia’s offensive line all the more critical over this off week.

Georgia football injury report

OL Juan Gaston — knee/ankle

OL Earnest Greene — back

RB Dwight Phillips — foot

OL Malachi Tolliver — ankle

RB Roderick Robinson — hamstring

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

TE Ethan Barbour — leg — out

Kirby Smart on the injured Georgia offensive line