On episode No. 1,991 (July 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart clearly defines ‘the threat’ facing UGA this season

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart delivered a strong message to gathered reporters during his time at the podium at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday.

One of the most memorable moments occurred when Smart identified “complacency” as potential threat to the Bulldogs and a more prominent thought in his mind than anything related to a third-straight national championship.

