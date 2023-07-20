clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,991 (July 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart clearly defines ‘the threat’ facing UGA this season

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart delivered a strong message to gathered reporters during his time at the podium at SEC Media Days in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday.

One of the most memorable moments occurred when Smart identified “complacency” as potential threat to the Bulldogs and a more prominent thought in his mind than anything related to a third-straight national championship.

I’ll share more about what Smart said on today’s show and explain why UGA players seem to be taking his message to heart.

15-minute mark: I discuss some recruiting news including the de-commitment of four-star safety Jaylen Heyward and the latest news about a commitment announcement possibly coming soon for four-star running back Nate Frazier.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to recap the key moments from SEC Media Days so far.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews commitment announcement.

45-minute mark: I share audio of Smart from SEC Media Days on Tuesday once again addressing some of the driving issues that UGA players have dealt with.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

