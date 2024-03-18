ATHENS — Georgia’s current quarterback situation is very well-established. Carson Beck will be the team’s starting quarterback, as he returns for his second year as the team’s starting quarterback.

With Beck entrenched, a lot of eyes this spring have turned their gaze toward Georgia’s future quarterback situation. If all goes to plan, this time next year Beck will be preparing to be one of the top quarterback’s taken in the NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg ranked Georgia as the No. 4 ranked future quarterback room. Much of that is tied to the presence of Beck.

If the Bulldogs are to retain that lofty ranking, they will need to see Gunner Stockton take some steps forward.

“The Bulldogs still have a year to develop Gunner Stockton, ESPN’s No. 110 recruit in 2022, who worked as Beck’s backup during Orange Bowl preparation and had two touchdown passes against Florida State in Georgia’s 63-3 romp,” Rittenberg wrote. “If Stockton doesn’t make the necessary jump, Georgia would be an attractive portal destination for an experienced quarterback. After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 class, Georgia signed Ryan Puglisi, ESPN’s No. 109 overall recruit for 2024.”

Stockton will be Georgia’s backup quarterback this spring, with Puglisi as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Georgia got another extended look at Stockton during the team’s pro day, as he was on hand to throw for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. All 32 NFL teams also had personnel in attendance, putting quite a bit of pressure on Stockton to perform.

“I appreciate him more than he knows coming out here and throwing for me. He was slinging it around a little bit,” McConkey said of Stockton. “I know when Gunner gets his opportunity to go out there and take over this team, he’ll be able to do it.”

The Bulldogs also haven’t hidden their desire to add a quarterback via the transfer portal. Georgia would like to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and it very nearly added UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in January. Maiava initially committed to Georgia before ultimately flipping his commitment to USC.

There will be a second transfer portal window that opens on April 15 and closes on April 30. Georgia will not be able to add a quarterback though from an SEC team during that window. The Bulldogs saw Brock Vandagriff transfer to Kentucky in December.

Georgia had planned on having two freshman quarterbacks on the team this season, but Dylan Raiola opted to sign with Nebraska at the last minute. Puglisi earned strong reviews for his showing during bowl practices, though he is very much expected to redshirt in his first season in Athens.

The Bulldogs do not yet have a quarterback commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle. Their top two options at the moment are Juju Lewis and Matt Zollers.

Georgia has completed its first three spring practices, with the team returning to the field on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will conclude spring practice on April 13 with their annual G-Day scrimmage. The game is set for a 1 p.m. ET start, with it airing on SEC Network+.