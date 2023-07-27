Kamari Lassiter updates Georgia cornerback battle entering fall camp

clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Kamari Lassiter knows what the other cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster are going through. He lived it a season ago.

Lassiter was competing for the starting cornerback job opposite Kelee Ringo. He ultimately went on to win the job and start 15 games in the Georgia secondary.

He enters the 2023 season as a leader of the Georgia defense and a First Team All-SEC cornerback, which he was voted at SEC media days.

“I just seen some guys that are just really hungry. Guys that are really hungry,” Lassiter said. “Guys that are really buying into the process. Going that extra mile to get in extra work, learn extra coverages, learn the intricacies of our defense. Guys that are hungry and willing to do things that most wouldn’t be able to do in order to play.”

Georgia has plenty of options opposite Lassiter. The issue, at least in the spring, was that none of them truly stood out.

Nyland Green is the most veteran option, as he is the same age as Lassiter. Daylen Everette seemed to have the inside track on the job entering the spring, as he was the No. 3 cornerback for Georgia last season. Julian Humphrey made big strides as he enters his second year in the program, while AJ Harris got his first taste as a highly touted freshman.

The Bulldogs also brought in two 4-star prospects over the summer, with Chris Peal and Daniel Harris officially joined the program.

“You don’t expect to see as much talent as you really see. But going over the years, it’s just made me such a better player,” Lassiter said. “I can say that I’ve grown technically as a football player and as a man, just going up against these guys and learning from the older guys, and to now trying to teach the younger guys what I’ve learned.”

The cornerback battle opposite Lassiter figures to be one of the more intriguing position battles taking place for Georgia this fall. It’s not as glamourous as the quarterback position for the Bulldogs, but it’s incredibly important given the make-up of Georgia’s defense.

In addition to plenty of talent at the position, the cornerbacks have some of the best instructors in the country. Fran Brown is entering his second season as Georgia’s cornerbacks coach. There’s also co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. He works primarily with the safeties but he knows plenty about the Georgia defense.

And of course there is Kirby Smart, who himself was a defensive back at Georgia as a player.

“Coach Smart, honestly it’s a blessing. I take it as an honor. It’s not a job really to play under him,” Lassiter said. “He played DB at Georgia and he takes pride in it because he loves the university. He just brings all the energy and passion to the meet room and the field every day. Myself and the other guys, we feed off that.”

Unlike other positions on the team, Georgia doesn’t rotate its cornerbacks all that often. Whoever wins the competition will command the lion’s share of reps.

They’ll be playing in one of the best secondaries in the country. In addition to Lassiter, safeties Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks made Preseason First Team All-SEC.

There’s plenty of talent in Georgia’s secondary. Lassiter is proof of that. And whoever steps in opposite Lassiter will only add to that.

