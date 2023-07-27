Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,996 (July 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA’s quarterback competition as fall camp begins next week.

Georgia football podcast: Things are ‘about to get real’ for UGA quarterback competition

Beginning of the show: One of the most anticipated stories of the season will begin to unfold next week as Georgia begins its fall camp. The next steps will be taken in the attempt for three quarterbacks vying to fill the shoes of Stetson Bennett, the departed two-time national champion signal caller who became a Heisman finalist last season.

Conventional wisdom at the conclusion of spring practice was that redshirt junior Carson Beck was likely in the lead for the job. However, redshirt sophomore, and former five-star recruit, Brock Vandagriff is still expected to make a push for the position, as is redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton.

I’ll talk about where things stand with the trio on today’s show.