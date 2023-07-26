clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
When most teams lose two offensive tackles to the NFL draft, the offensive line is likely a position of concern.

Georgia though isn’t most teams. And this group of offensive linemen is far from a position of worry but rather one of strength.

The Bulldogs had four offensive linemen named to a Preseason All-SEC team. Starting center Sedrick Van Pran was joined on the first team by Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims. Xavier Truss was named to the second team.

Van Pran might be the best center in the country, as he enters his third season as Georgia’s starting center. But the Georgia captain was quick to point out that his familiarity with Ratledge and Truss play a big part in his success.

“I think a lot of people when they talk about offensive linemen and talk about how great an offensive lineman may be, I don’t think people really take into account how much playing next to somebody you know and have a connection plays into that,” Van Pran said at SEC media days. “You may be great, but a lot of may be just being comfortable playing with the guy next to you.”

Ratledge and Truss have started games for Georgia in each of the past two seasons and return entrenched at the right and left guard positions, respectively.

Georgia isn’t just limited to continuity on the interior of the offensive line. Unlike last season, Georgia also brings back its position coach on the offensive line. A year ago, Georgia had Stacy Searels replace Matt Luke.

While Van Pran and the other Georgia offensive linemen loved playing for Luke, the Georgia offensive line feels like there’s more room to be themselves in their second season under coach Searels.

“I really think he does a really good job of just allowing guys to be themselves, right,” Van Pran said. “Like he’s the type of guy that allows you to genuinely be yourself. He takes the time to build relationships, understands guys, and I think over time that allows guys to want to play hard for their coach.”

Georgia does have to replace Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon, who were both taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers while McClendon was taken in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bulldogs though did get a taste of life without McClendon, as he was injured in last year’s SEC championship game. Mims stepped in for McClendon at right tackle and held up well for the Bulldogs.

Mims has just two starts for the Bulldogs entering the 2023 season. But he rotated often last season with the first-team offense. Now firmly entrenched as Georgia’s starting right tackle, he’s poised to show why some think he has an even higher ceiling than Jones. Dane Brugler of The Athletic named Mims as his No. 2 offensive tackle entering the 2024 NFL Draft cycle.

“He’s like, immensely talented. That guy is one of God’s gifts, just physically,” Van Pran said. “Super, super excited to see what he can do this year.”

At the left tackle position, Georgia will see Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene compete to start at left tackle. Blaske is the veteran, while Greene has the higher upside.

The Bulldogs also have impressive backups in Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris waiting in the wings. It isn’t just a talented offensive line at the top, but a deep one as well.

Georgia’s offensive line has yet to win the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. Michigan has won it the previous two seasons.

While Georgia and Van Pran aren’t specifically motivated to win the award — they’re more focused on winning a third-straight national championship — they know they’ve got as good an offensive line as any in the country.

Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways
ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers' choice to win the national title entering the season.
Mike Griffith
Hugh Freeze shares lofty visions for Auburn football, adds perspective to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze is taking over an Auburn football program that is on a historically bad run of late.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around one of …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Glenn Schumann furthers the Georgia linebacker standard with Justin …
Glenn Schumann has amassed his fair share of big recruiting wins in his time at Georgia. Nakobe Dean, Raylen Wilson and Quay Walker were all 5-star prospects before becoming …
Connor Riley
Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days …

Mike Griffith
Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gets record-breaking …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around …

Brandon Adams
Sedrick Van Pran explains how Georgia's offensive line could reach …

Connor Riley
Hugh Freeze shares lofty visions for Auburn football, adds …

Mike Griffith
