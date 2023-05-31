Kirby Smart explains how NIL has ‘put a premium’ on a specific type of recruit for Georgia

Kirby Smart clearly knows what he is looking for when it comes to recruiting. The Bulldogs routinely bring in the best players in the country, with Georgia signing a top 4 class under Smart in each of the last seven recruiting cycles. But NIL has muddied the recruiting waters. With athletes now being able to earn money off their likeness, it has shifted priorities in recruiting. Smart still believes NIL is “a great thing” for athletes. But it has also forced Smart to put a greater emphasis on the players who are at first willing to put aside some money in order to pursue something greater.

“I certainly think it’s put a premium on all players that don’t require all the NIL,” Smart said while appearing on the Paul Finebaum show on Tuesday. “Meaning a kid that says I want to come to your university because I want to win a championship. There’s a value in that. I want to come because you’re going to give a great education, you’re going to develop me into an NFL player. Not just because of NIL. “It has given kids an opportunity to put some money away and get financial advice. But it’s not good when they’re choosing why they go to school.” Georgia signed the No. 2 overall signing class in the 2023 recruiting cycle and currently has the No 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle. Winning back-to-back national championships has helped the recruiting pitch that Smart can make to prospective recruits. Most of those 2023 signees went through spring practice, as 18 members of the class participated. The rest of the class will begin arriving in Athens this week.