As summer enrollees arrive on campus, here’s what Georgia football needs from its 2023 signing class

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. What Georgia football needs from its freshman class The rest of Georgia’s 2023 signing class will begin arriving this week. Most of the 2023 signing class is already on campus, as 18 members were able to go through spring practice. But the rest are expected to arrive this week and hit the ground running with summer workouts. 2023 Georgia football summer enrollees RB Len’neth Whitehead(transfer)

OL Bo Hughley

OL Kelton Smith

OL Jamal Meriweather

LB Troy Bowles

CB Chris Peal

CB Daniel Harris

DB Kyron Jones

K Peyton Woodring Georgia has recruited so well for so long that it mostly doesn’t need immediate contributions from freshmen. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a few players who break through — Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks did so in 2022 — but playing time and roles will have to be earned. A player’s star ranking has no weight the second they arrive on campus.

As mentioned above, we got a good taste of what this talented freshman class has after spring practice. More than a few players turned heads and will now use summer workouts to better equip themselves to handle the rigors that come with playing at Georgia. So below, let’s take a look at some of the areas the members of the 2023 signing class can end up helping Georgia in this upcoming season. Which playmaker makes an impact? We’ve seen it for a while now. Georgia has found someone on the offensive side of the ball that can come in and make an immediate impact. From D’Andre Swift to George Pickens to Brock Bowers, Georgia has had a steady flow of offensive players coming in and contributing in some form or fashion.

Last year, Dillon Bell caught 20 passes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Branson Robinson rolled up 330 yards on 68 carries. He too found the end zone three times. Late in the year when Darnell Washington went down with an injury, Oscar Delp was thrust into his role and held up admirably against Ohio State. Given Georgia brought in Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas from the transfer portal, the Bulldogs clearly felt a need to upgrade the wide receiver position. We’ll see if one of Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans or Zeed Haynes are able to crack what should be a strong receiver rotation.

Roderick Robinson was the lone running back signee. He was also the only running back on the depth chart to make it through spring practice without some kind of injury. The best bet might come at tight end. Part of that can be attributed to the lack of depth at the position, with Bowers and Delp being the only returnees at the position. Largely though, Lawson Luckie’s strong spring has him primed to at least play some role for Georgia this season. We will see how often Georgia leans on multiple tight end sets this coming season, but Luckie is in a position to push for playing time. Dawgnation Dawgnation Todd Hartley continues to show why Georgia football is the best program for tight ends Can an offensive lineman crack the two-deep? Georgia signed five offensive linemen in this past cycle. Andrew Thomas is still the exception when it comes to an offensive lineman starting as a true freshman. Amarius Mims is the only offensive lineman in recent years that didn’t redshirt in his first year on campus. This is a sit-and-wait position. With Georgia bringing back four starters from the national championship game, that trend likely continues. Georgia isn’t as deep at the offensive tackle position as it is on the interior of the line. Georgia’s top two signees in this group were both offensive tackles in Monroe Freeling and Hughley. While neither is expected to push for the starting spot at left tackle, perhaps one of them could make the two-deep.