By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

College Football Playoff frees up another at-large spot, shifts to ‘5-7′ …
The 12-team College Football Playoff has yet to officially get underway, but already, there’s a key tweak.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck can achieve rare level of success …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Whoever Georgia hires as new wide receivers coach will need to be …
ATHENS — Per the official NFL combine list of invites, Georgia will have two wide receivers in Indianapolis. Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will represent Georgia …
Connor Riley
Sentell’s Intel: What we learned about Georgia football recruiting from a …
This Sentell’s Intel on the latest Georgia football recruiting info gives a speedy breakdown for several recruiting targets at the Atlanta Under Armour Next football camp.
Jeff Sentell
