Latest Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft has Georgia football with 4 first-round selections

The Georgia Bulldogs led all colleges last year with five players taken in the first round of the NFL draft. If Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest projections prove true for the 2023 NFL Draft, Georgia will once again have the most first-round picks. Kiper’s latest ESPN mock draft has four Bulldogs coming off the board in the first round, ahead of Ohio State’s three first-round selections Most of Georgia’s work will be done early in the draft, as Kiper sees defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and offensive tackle Broderick Jones all going in the first 13 selections. Carter is set to land with the Detroit Lions at No. 6, Smith is going to the Houston Texans at pick No. 12 and the New York Jets will end up selecting Jones.

Tight end Darnell Washington is the fourth Bulldog to come off the board, with Kiper sliding him to the Cincinnati Bengals with pick No. 28. “People in the league rave about Smith’s leadership skills, and he was outstanding at the combine,” Kiper wrote. “I named him as one of my risers after he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 238 pounds, and this is right in the range in which he could go. “Smith could be a foundational player for coach DeMeco Ryans, who is going to mold this defense in his own image.”