Georgia will see a step up in competition this week when it goes on the road to take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

With how No. 6 Georgia played last week against Austin Peay, there are plenty of members of the national media who are skeptical of Georgia’s chances of picking up a road win.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports predicted that Tennessee would beat Georgia for the first time since 2016.

Gunner Stockton and the Georgia passing game will have to show me it can produce plays downfield before taking the Bulldogs here,” Crawford wrote. “I know the series is dominated by Georgia under Kirby Smart and his defense always seems to have an answer for what Josh Heupel brings to the table, but I’m going with the Vols here. It’s a road start for Stockton, the first of his career, and Neyland Stadium will be rocking in preparation for Tennessee’s leap into the top 10.”

Crawford is not alone in his skepticism of Stockton. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports wants to see more from Georgia’s quarterback, who will be making his first road start on Saturday.

“I am concerned about Gunner Stockton,” Fornelli wrote. “He hasn’t played poorly to start the season, but he hasn’t looked incredible against inferior competition, either. Georgia does have a habit of going half-speed in their early-season cupcake games, so we’ll likely learn more about it this week when it’s on the road against Tennessee.”

Against Austin Peay, Stockton completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 227 yards. Much of that came with passes near the line of scrimmage, as Stockton has been unable to attack the field vertically to this point.

That will have to change this week against a vulnerable Tennessee secondary, which will again be without its top two cornerbacks.

“He has attempted only 10 passes beyond 10 yards,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach said. “Georgia went into the transfer portal to get USC’s Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas, and Colbie Young is back after sitting out most of the 2024 season because of a suspension. Those playmakers have to be more involved on offense, along with tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. If Georgia is going to beat Tennessee for the ninth straight time, Stockton has to be more comfortable letting the ball fly.”

Georgia’s offensive line has also been a position of concern leading into the game. The group has battled injury in the early part of the season, with Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston both carrying injury designations into Saturday’s game.

Gaston was listed as questionable on Wednesday night’s availability report, while Greene was probable. Gaston is a true freshman and if he starts would be making his first-ever road start. If he can’t play, look for Georgia to rotate Michael Uini and Dontrell Glover at right guard.

Tennessee’s defensive front has played well so far this season, albeit against Syracuse and East Tennessee State. So much so that Rick Neuheisel of CBS Sports believes that Tennessee’s defense is superior to that of Georgia.

“I just feel like Tennessee, when I watch those highlights, that looked more like a Georgia defense than Georgia defense thus far,” Neuheisel said. “Maybe I’m wrong because Kirby Smart is as good as they come but I’m going to go with Tennessee.”

Neuheisel is not the only one expressing confidence in Tennessee. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray shared his thoughts going into this week’s game and why the Volunteers have the upper hand heading into Saturday.

“As an ESPN (employee), put my Georgia hat away and just call the game for what it is, I think Tennessee is in a better position right now to go out there and have success,” Murray said at that Knoxville Quarterback Club on Sept. 8, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I think that Tennessee is more confident. I think Tennessee has a massive home-field advantage.”

Georgia is still a favorite in this game, but only slightly. Oddsmakers have Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite heading into Saturday’s contest.

The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.