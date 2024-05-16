clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

2024 Georgia football team ’a little bit hungrier’ per head coach Kirby …
Kirby Smart notes there is a different energy around this Georgia team.
Connor Riley
As top SEC foes load up in spring portal window, Kirby Smart confident in …
In a recent interview with Paul Finebaum, Kirby Smart made it a point to discuss Georgia’s 2024 schedule and the difficulty it brings.
Connor Riley
Thomas Blackshear commitment a big first step for James Coley and the …
ATHENS — James Coley picked up his first wide receiver commitment in his second stint at Georgia.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart’s first public comments on Jaden Rashada says a lot about the …
There was no grand scouting report on what Jaden Rashada is as a player. No deep explanation as to why Georgia had to go out and add the Arizona State quarterback.
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following the 2024 NFL Draft
Winner: The Buffalo Bills
Connor Riley
Georgia football recruiting: An already mammoth UGA scavenger hunt …

Jeff Sentell
Wes Johnson’s Georgia baseball formula for Florida: focus, sense of …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum shares warning about ‘out of …

Brandon Adams
Game times, TV Networks set for Georgia football games against …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart tired of talking NIL, transfer portal issues: ‘Let’s go …

Connor Riley
