Smael Mondon offers up a terrifying thought about Georgia football linebacker room

ATHENS — Smael Mondon didn’t need spring practice last year to help him become Georgia’s leading tackler. He was held out due to shoulder surgery but still was able to turn it on during the fall. Mondon started 13 games for Georgia, finishing with a team-best 76 tackles. Mondon added 8.0 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in his first season as a starter. Now that he’s able to practice and participate in a meaningful way, Mondon is looking to build off the foundation he laid last fall.

“I think it’s going to help a lot because you only really get better getting reps and experience, you know, more experience in practice,” Mondon said. “So getting more reps — extra reps and the scrimmages we’re about to have, it feels like it’s going to help a lot.” Mondon and teammate Jamon Dumas-Johnson had massive shoes to fill after Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall all left for the NFL. Neither Mondon or Dumas-Johnson had started a game for the Bulldogs prior to last season. Both linebackers now return for their junior seasons, as they signed in the 2021 signing class. Mondon recognizes that both he and Dumas-Johnson, who finished second on the team in tackles last season, still have room to grow.

A terrifying thought for opposing offenses. "I still feel like we've got a lot left to show," Mondon said. "You know, we've got a lot of room to grow still. We're not really complacent or stuck on last season. We know we've still got a lot of room for improvement, so really just working on things like that."