Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,911 (March 24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest chatter around five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola shows UGA love on social media

Beginning of the show: Georgia is pursuing a major quarterback target for its 2024 recruiting class, five-star prospect Dylan Raiola.

Raiola is also seemingly showing plenty of interest in the Bulldog as well, and I’ll discuss more about why that is on today’s show.