0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
0 minutes ago
Georgia defender tabbed as ‘budding superstar’ by CBS Sports
Georgia’s defense brings back a lot of talent for 2026. The defensive front should be one of the best in the country, while Georgia leaned heavily on the transfer portal to …
Connor Riley
March 5, 2026
Incoming Georgia freshman could be either ‘Brock Bowers or a George …
George Pickens and Brock Bowers are two of the best pass catchers to play for Kirby Smart. The latter was a three-time All-American, while the former was a five-star prospect …
Connor Riley
March 4, 2026
Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel agree: 24-team playoff ‘probably makes the most …
Kirby Smart came out last week as a strong proponent of expanded playoffs, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has also jumped on board.
Mike Griffith
March 4, 2026
ESPN raises questions about Georgia football ‘newcomer talent’
Kirby Smart has always stressed the importance of bringing in new talent.
Connor Riley
March 4, 2026
Former teammates raise expectations for Gunner Stockton in 2026: ‘He’s …
Gunner Stockton was not in Indianapolis for this year’s NFL combine. The Georgia quarterback elected to return to school for another season, in hopes of helping his draft …
Connor Riley
