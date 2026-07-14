Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2747 (July 14, 2026) of the podcast, we continue our Ultimate UGA Season Preview with our second DawgNation roundtable to discuss what has been the hottest talking point this offseason, can UGA’s offense improve. Today our insiders Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley, Mike Griffith and Kaylee Mansell will join Brandon to take on what offensive coordinator Mike Bobo must do to accomplish what has been a clear goal of Kirby Smart this season, become more explosive on offense.

Revisiting the hottest offseason debate among UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

We continue our special DawgNation Roundtable season preview shows today as Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell join me to share their thoughts on Georgia’s offense.

We’ll also address the lingering debate that surrounds offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Is this finally the season Bobo silences his critics? We’ll share our thoughts on today’s show.