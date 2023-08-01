ATHENS — Bear Alexander said he once told Kirby Smart that he has “red, black and white running through my veins,” but it turns out there might have been a couple more colors involved.

Specifically, the “Crimson and Cream” of Oklahoma were also pulsating through the soul of Alexander, once a prized recruit out of the IMG Academy and the Texas High School football ranks.

Alexander, who committed, de-committed and re-committed to UGA, stood out as a freshman last season for the Bulldogs and appeared on his way to stardom in Athens.

But then came the transfer portal and some text messages from Trojans’ Heisman Trophy winner QB Caleb Williams, and Alexander ended up transferring to play for Coach Lincoln Riley at USC.