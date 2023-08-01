clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Bear Alexander said he once told Kirby Smart that he has “red, black and white running through my veins,” but it turns out there might have been a couple more colors involved.

Specifically, the “Crimson and Cream” of Oklahoma were also pulsating through the soul of Alexander, once a prized recruit out of the IMG Academy and the Texas High School football ranks.

Alexander, who committed, de-committed and re-committed to UGA, stood out as a freshman last season for the Bulldogs and appeared on his way to stardom in Athens.

But then came the transfer portal and some text messages from Trojans’ Heisman Trophy winner QB Caleb Williams, and Alexander ended up transferring to play for Coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

It turns out it wasn’t the start of a new relationship with Riley but more of a continuation of one.

Alexander recently revealed he was secretly committed to Riley at Oklahoma even while most thought his recruitment boiled down to Texas A&M and the Bulldogs.

“I was actually secretly committed and I ended up going to Georgia,” Alexander said at the Pac-12 Media Days while representing Southern Cal. “It was close.”

Alexander did not let on to that effect before, and in fact once indicated he was so sold on Georgia that he was recruiting on behalf of the school.

The notion of one committed player helping to recruit others is popular among fans who follow recruiting closely, as the thought of one talented high school recruit influencing another would seem to make sense.

But as Alexander and many other talented players who have changed schools via the NCAA transfer portal have proven, there’s always more to the story.

Smart knows that better than anyone, and that could be why he essentially shrugged off the question about Alexander’s transfer at the post-spring game press conference.

“That’s the way of the world, it’s who handles it and manages it best,” Smart said. “It’s basically the new climate we’re in.

“The (transfer) window has opened up, and all across the country there will be guys going in and looking for greener pastures …. that’s ultimately the climate that we have created and more power to them.”

Alexander was viewed as a rising star for the Bulldogs, appearing in 12 of 15 games last season and recording nine tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBS and 13 QB Hurries on just 163 defensive snaps.

Freshman Jordan Hall, another highly-rated Georgia defensive lineman, said Alexander had helped him through spring drills.

“I took a lot of bits and pieces from Bear, from what he told me and what he talked to me about,” Hall said. “He would have played a very big piece of our defense and played a big, prominent role as a pass rusher …. "

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Alexander revealed at the Pac-12 Media Days he wanted to do more at USC, setting his goal for a “double-digit sacks” season.

“More significant snaps and just being a first, second, third down player,” Alexander said of his decision to choose to enter the portal and attend Southern Cal. “I knew I was coming here. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Alexander said he texted with Williams “throughout the process,” with Williams curious to know what Alexander would ultimately do with his future.

It was a twist, of sorts, as Georgia had pursued Williams when he was in the transfer portal after the 2021 season before he officially chose to complete his transfer from Oklahoma to USC.

The Bulldogs took three players out of the transfer portal this past offseason, with receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) expected to contribute while cornerback Smoke Bouie (Texas A&M) has parted from the team.

The 2021 Georgia team benefitted from Clemson transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick, who earned a starting spot and was the Defensive MVP in Georgia’s dominant 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP Orange Bowl.

The 2020 Bulldogs saw USC quarterback JT Daniels save a Top 10 season with a 400-yard passing game and come-from-behind New Year’s Six win over unbeaten Cincinnati.

In 2019, Miami transfer receiver Lawrence Cager and Tennessee tight end transfer Eli Wolf provided clutch-catches amid a rebuilding receivers room.

Under the radar, Stetson Bennett transferred back to UGA after one year at Jones (Miss.) Junior College, quietly serving as Jake Fromm’s backup.

The 2017-2018 and 2019 Georgia teams benefitted from Tulsa transfer J.R. Reid, who earned All-SEC and later All-American honors at safety.

There seems to be no immediate end to players coming and going through the NCAA transfer portal, some more high—profile than others.

Georgia has had no less than 25 players — including six former starters — transfer out of its program after championship seasons, including Alexander and receivers Adonai Mitchell (Texas) and Dominick Blaylock (Georgia Tech).

“It’'s the climate that we’re in, and we’ll do the best we can to capitalize on it,” Smart said. “I’m very pleased with what’s on our team and on our roster, (but) it’s not a way we’re going to build a team, by any means.”

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …
ATHENS — Bear Alexander said he once told Kirby Smart that he has “red, black and white running through my veins,” but it turns out there might have been a couple more colors …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia freshman safety Joenel Aguero looking like ‘perfect fit’ in loaded …
ATHENS — The feedback on incoming Georgia freshman safety Joenel Aguero has been strong and it quickly became easy to understand why after hearing his interview with Aaron …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways
ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers’ choice to win the national title entering the season.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Hugh Freeze shares lofty visions for Auburn football, adds perspective to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze is taking over an Auburn football program that is on a historically bad run of late.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the East’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel couldn’t help but take a moment to reflect on everything he has accomplished the past two years bringing glory back to Tennessee football.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia projected offensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buckeye blues: Big Ten coordinator of officials second-guesses Pac-12 …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia DT Bear Alexander evidence of ‘new climate,’ twisted …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jim Harbaugh once again takes aim at Georgia, says Michigan will …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Wild recruiting weekend shows difference …

Brandon Adams
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.