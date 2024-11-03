Florida coach Billy Napier stopped just short of saying it, but his post-game message was clear: The Gators had Georgia right where they wanted them on Saturday.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs rallied for a 34-20 win over Florida, coming back from a 13-6 halftime deficit.

But not before the Gators — even without injured starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who was lost to a hamstring injury early in the second quarter — put up a fight.

“For the first time since I’ve been the head coach here, we showed up and we believed we could beat that team,” said Napier, who’s in his third year as Florida’s head coach.

“And I think belief is probably the most powerful and the final value relative to what we teach.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs exited EverBank Stadium 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC, with title hopes in line.

Napier exited Jacksonville 4-4 and 2-3, his job security in question with a road trip to Texas on deck, followed by home games against LSU and Ole Miss.

The Gators’ resiliency against Georgia was impressive, especially after UGA stormed back to take a 20-13 lead with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

Florida, now down to its third quarterback this season after senior Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending knee injury against Tennessee and Lagway went out Saturday, found a way to come back and tie the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Aidan Warner, a transfer from Yale who had thrown just four passes entering the game, completed a 26-yard pass to spark a 55-yard scoring drive that tied the game at 20-20 with 7:29 left.

“Obviously came up a little bit short today, but the game went the way we wanted it to, we made it ugly at times,” Napier said. “But I do think we had our team in position at times to win the game.”

Napier praised Warner, who didn’t go through spring drills and wasn’t practicing with the second team until just two weeks ago.

“Obviously he made some plays, made a handful of mistakes,” Napier said. “(Georgia) has a really a good group on defense, we all know that, personnel and schematically.

“It was apparent there were some challenges there, but the guy made some plays. We literally tied it up, didn’t turn it over until late, and he threw it away when he needed to leaned on the defense.”

Florida’s defense, meanwhile, created all sorts of problems for Georgia fifth-year senior quarterback Carson Beck, who was intercepted three times.

“It was exactly the way we wanted it to go; .we affected the quarterback, we made it sloppy, made it ugly, we limited the explosive plays,” said Napier, whose team gave up just one play longer than 31 yards.

“We made them go the distance, and we were able to get some takeaways …. hats off to our defensive staff, they had a great plan and the players executed that plan.”