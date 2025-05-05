Jared Curtis is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle. On Monday, he will announce his commitment.

Curtis is to decide between Georgia and Oregon, who have long been waiting to see what the top-ranked quarterback will do.

Curtis has made visits to both schools multiple times. Both schools have made visits to see him during the most recent recruiting period. Neither school has a commitment at the position at the moment.

Below is everything you need to know about the 5-star 2026 quarterback recruit.

What time is Jared Curtis set to commit?

Curtis is set to announce his commitment at 5:30 p.m. ET. Curtis will make the announcement at his school.

The announcement and commitment will be streamed live on the DawgNation YouTube page.

What are the stats for 5-star QB Jared Curtis?

Curtis is a quarterback at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tenn. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. He is the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle per the On3 Industry rankings.

ESPN and On3 have Curtis ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect for this recruiting cycle. Rivals ranks Curtis as the No. 3 quarterback while 247Sports has Curtis as the No. 4 quarterback.

As a junior, Curtis threw for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions. He also ran for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Curtis has drawn comparisons to former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jared Curtis 2026 QB highlights

What teams will Jared Curtis pick between?

Curtis is set to decide between Georgia and Oregon. Curtis had previously announced a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, South Carolina and Georgia before cutting his list down to Georgia and Oregon this spring.

Georgia had previously earned Curtis’ commitment, as he initially committed to Georgia in March of 2024. But Curtis decommitted from Georgia in October to reopen his recruitment.

What factors will swing the decision for Jared Curtis?

Both Oregon and Georgia make appealing landing sports for Curtis.

Oregon and Georgia both made the College Football Playoff last season, with the former winning the Big Ten and the latter winning the SEC.

Oregon has had quarterbacks taken in each of the previous two NFL drafts, with Bo Nix being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Dillon Gabriel going in the third round. The Ducks are clearly an ascending program under former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have the benefit of location and a longer relationship. Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo has been the lead recruiter for Curtis. Georgia also made an effort to prioritize Curtis over former 5-star 2026 quarterback Juju Lewis, prior to him reclassifying to join the 2025 signing class.

Curtis has taken 11 visits to Georgia compared to just four for Oregon.

NIL will be a factor for Curtis, but it will not be the deciding factor for the 5-star quarterback. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell reported that neither Georgia or Oregon were the highest bidder for Curtis.

How much will it cost to land 5-star QB Jared Curtis?

Given Curtis’ position and recruiting ranking, he is likely to be one of the pricier recruits for this 2026 recruiting cycle.

The On3 valuation for Curtis is set at $2.7 million.

Sentell, in speaking with Curtis’ agent, shared some insight into what the financial package would look like for Curtis.

“DawgNation has learned that there were multiple schools that had higher bids than his two finalists, including another SEC school,” Sentell wrote. “Additionally, Curtis never went to competing programs and set a number for the market.”

Who are the top-ranked QB prospects for 2026?

Jared Curtis, uncommitted, No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect for 2026, No. 6 overall player Faizon Brandon, committed to Tennessee, No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect for 2026, No. 7 overall player Keisean Henderson, committed to Houston, No. 3 ranked quarterback prospect for 2026, No. 9 overall player Ryder Lyons, uncommitted, No. 4 ranked quarterback for 2026, No. 10 overall player Dia Bell, committed to Texas, No. 5 ranked quarterback for 2026, No. 15 overall player Landon Duckworth, uncommitted, No. 6 ranked quarterback for 2026, No. 56 overall player Bowe Bentley, uncommitted, No. 7 ranked quarterback for 2026, No. 76 overall player Jonas Williams, committed to USC, No. 8 ranked quarterback, No. 89 overall player

Who are the QBs to know if Georgia doesn’t land Jared Curtis?

Should Curtis end up picking Oregon, Georgia’s immediate attention would shift to Bowe Bentley.

Bentley is the No. 7 ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is from Celina, Texas. Georgia would be battling LSU and Oklahoma for Bentley’s services.

Other names to keep an eye on include Landon Duckworth and Jaden O’Neal.

What does the current Georgia football QB room look like?

Heading into the 2025 season, Georgia has four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster.

Gunner Stockton enters his fourth year in the program and is seen as the likely starting quarterback for the Bulldogs for the upcoming season. Stockton does have two years of eligibility remaining, so his time at Georgia could overlap with Curtis’ first year in college.

Behind Stockton is redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi. He did not attempt a pass in his first season in Athens but seems poised to be Georgia’s backup quarterback entering the 2025 season.

Georgia did sign two quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender. Montgomery missed spring practice as he recovers from a knee injury. Both quarterbacks were behind walk-on Colter Ginn on the depth chart. Ginn has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldogs did not take a quarterback in the transfer portal in either window.

Where does the 2026 Georgia football recruiting class rank?

Prior to Curtis’ announcement, Georgia has the No. 26 ranked recruiting class according to the 247Sports.

If Georgia were to add Curtis, it would move Georgia up to the No. 16 ranking. The Bulldogs recently landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Graham Houston.

Georgia has signed a top-four recruiting class in each of the last nine recruiting cycles under Kirby Smart.

Adding the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the country would go a long way in helping Georgia achieve that again.