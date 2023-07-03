Florida Gators aim to put bite back into ‘The Swamp,’ $400 stadium renovation on tap

ATHENS — Florida football is in dire need of a makeover, and part of that will involve a stadium renovation.

The Gators, who sunk to 6-7 last season under first-year coach Billy Napier, are investing some $400 million into renovating Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, nicknamed “The Swamp” by legendary Florida Heisman Trophy winner and national championship coach Steve Spurrier.

Florida announced on Monday that it planned to hire an architect. There is no timeline at the moment.