Florida Gators aim to put bite back into ‘The Swamp,’ $400 stadium renovation on tap
ATHENS — Florida football is in dire need of a makeover, and part of that will involve a stadium renovation.
The Gators, who sunk to 6-7 last season under first-year coach Billy Napier, are investing some $400 million into renovating Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, nicknamed “The Swamp” by legendary Florida Heisman Trophy winner and national championship coach Steve Spurrier.
Florida announced on Monday that it planned to hire an architect. There is no timeline at the moment.
Per the announcement:
“The project will touch every phase of the fan experience. From upgrades to the concourse, entry gates, seating, concessions and restrooms to enhancements to video board and sound system, there will be a focus on maintaining the nearly century-long romance Gator fans have with Saturdays in the Swamp.”
Florida recently moved into a brand-new $85 million football building, providing a much-needed boost to the program.
The Gators enter this season coming off back-to-back losing marks for the first time since 1978-79 and are just 20-18 over the past three seasons.
Two-time defending CFP Champion Georgia is 37-3 over the same timeframe and is already in the midst of renovating Sanford Stadium.