Top Florida signee Jaden Rashada reportedly asks for release from school

One of Florida’s big recruiting wins looks to already be playing elsewhere, as multiple reports indicate that Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has asked the NCAA for a release from his scholarship. Brandon Huffman of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Rashada originally committed to Miami before flipping to Florida and Billy Napier in November. Rashada is the No. 59 overall player in the 247Sports Composite and was Florida’s second-highest-ranked signee in the 2023 signing class.

The believed reason for Rashada’s decision stems from NIL, with multiple outlets reporting that Rashada had signed a $13 million NIL deal, only for Florida to elect to terminate the deal.