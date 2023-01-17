How Georgia football will replace its 2023 NFL Draft entrants

The deadline for college players to enter the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, with the deadline to enter taking place on Monday night. Players that have entered do have until Thursday night to remove their names from the process and it is worth pointing out players such as Sedrick Van Pran and Ladd McConkey have yet to make any public announcements on their plans following the tragic passing of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. But for the most part, we know which players will be moving on to the NFL from the 2022 Georgia team. While the Bulldogs won’t have 15 players drafted once again, a number of talented players will be suiting up in the NFL next season. Below we take a look at which players are officially leaving and who stands to replace their production for Georgia. Quarterback Stetson Bennett

The replacement: Carson Beck Beck is the favorite to replace Bennett in the starting lineup at this point but the quarterback battle is far from decided. Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will both factor into the decision as to who replaces the Heisman finalist. Beck does not have the mobility that either Vandagriff or Stockton possesses, but the Jacksonville, Fla., native will be in his fourth season with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and has the best arm of Georgia’s returning quarterbacks. Running back Kenny McIntosh

The replacement: Kendall Milton With Daijun Edwards filling more of the bruiser role, Milton will act as the home run hitter in Georgia’s backfield. He’s also the best pass catcher in Georgia’s backfield for next season. McIntosh caught 43 passes for the Bulldogs this past season, in addition to leading the team in rushing. Milton finished strong and if he is able to stay healthy should emerge as Georgia’s top running back next season, even while sharing some of the load with Edwards and rising sophomore Branson Robinson. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson The replacement: Arian Smith

A versatile weapon that can play on both the outside and the slot, Jackson’s leadership and toughness will not be easily replaced. Jackson also served as a key special teams player for the Bulldogs. Smith finally got a chance to show what he can do this season, putting in a career-best effort in the win over Ohio State. If he’s able to stay healthy and develop this offseason, it should position him to be a significant contributor next season. If McConkey does turn pro, expect Smith and Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett to see more snaps, along with rising sophomore Dillon Bell. Related: Arian Smith sums up his game-changing touchdown in the most Georgia football way possible Tight end Darnell Washington The replacement: Oscar Delp Georgia already got a taste of life without Washington when he exited the Peach Bowl with an ankle injury. Delp filled in for him and drew rave reviews from both Washington and tight ends coach Todd Hartley. With Brock Bowers’ being the only other returning tight end for Georgia, Delp has a chance to carve out a prime role in the offense next season. While it will be tough to replace what Washington brought from a blocking standpoint, Delp does have more upside as a pass catcher in this offense. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones The replacement: Earnest Greene We believe Georgia is going to keep Amarius Mims on the right side of the offensive line, allowing Greene to take Jones’ spot at left tackle. As a freshman, Greene impressed in spring drills last year, only to have his regular season derailed by a back injury. Greene told DawgNation at the national championship game he’ll be full-go for spring practice, which should help him get the reps needed to replace a likely first-round pick in Jones. Offensive tackle Warren McClendon