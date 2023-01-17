Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,866 (Jan. 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the latest UGA football news -- including a pair of impressive 2025 commits, a rumor involving offensive coordinator Todd Monken and a handful of Bulldogs players who have recently entered the transfer portal.

Georgia football podcast: Reacting to the latest UGA news

Beginning of the show: Georgia got some good news Monday for its 2025 class when two impressive prospects made their pledge to the Bulldogs. I’ll discuss on today’s show what that means for UGA’s recruiting efforts.

Five-minute mark: I’ll react to a rumor that Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be candidate for the same job at the NFL level.