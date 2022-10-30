Billy Napier: Florida finds ‘turning point’ with comeback against Georgia, even in defeat

Dawgnation Logo
Florida
20
Final
42
(1) Georgia
  • South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
  • Colorado State
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:38
    Boise State
    42
    UAB
    14
    3rd QTR
    2:19
    Florida Atlantic
    24
    (10) USC
    24
    3rd QTR
    7:17
    Arizona
    16
    (19) Kentucky
    6
    3rd QTR
    5:45
    (3) Tennessee
    30
  • Coastal Carolina
    21
    3rd QTR
    4:49
    Marshall
    10
    Baylor
    17
    Halftime
    Texas Tech
    3
    (15) Ole Miss
    10
    Halftime
    Texas A&M
    14
    Arizona State
    28
    Halftime
    Colorado
    17
  • Michigan State
    7
    Halftime
    (4) Michigan
    13
    Pittsburgh
    17
    2nd QTR
    2:02
    (21) North Carolina
    14
    Middle Tennessee
    3
    1st QTR
    5:51
    UTEP
    0
    San Diego State
    Sun, 10/30 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Stanford
    Sun, 10/30 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (12) UCLA
    Nevada
    Sun, 10/30 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 10/30 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Kent State
  • Buffalo
    Tues, 11/1 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Ohio
    Central Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Wed, 11/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    UTEP
    Thurs, 11/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Rice
  • Appalachian State
    Thurs, 11/3 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    Duke
    Fri, 11/4 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Boston College
    UMass
    Fri, 11/4 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    (14) Utah
    21
    Final
    Washington State
    17
  • East Carolina
    27
    Final
    BYU
    24
    Louisiana Tech
    34
    Final
    Florida International
    42
    (7) TCU
    41
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Toledo
    27
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    24
  • (2) Ohio State
    44
    Final
    (13) Penn State
    31
    Boston College
    3
    Final
    UConn
    13
    Georgia Tech
    16
    Final
    Florida State
    41
    South Florida
    27
    Final
    Houston
    42
  • Arkansas
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    27
    Oklahoma
    27
    Final
    Iowa State
    13
    Notre Dame
    41
    Final
    (16) Syracuse
    24
    Miami (OH)
    27
    Final
    Akron
    9
  • Miami (FL)
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    12
    Charlotte
    56
    Final
    Rice
    23
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    Old Dominion
    17
    Final
    Georgia State
    31
  • Northwestern
    13
    Final
    Iowa
    33
    (17) Illinois
    26
    Final
    Nebraska
    9
    New Mexico State
    23
    Final
    UMass
    13
    SMU
    45
    Final
    Tulsa
    34
  • (20) Cincinnati
    21
    Final
    UCF
    25
    (8) Oregon
    42
    Final
    California
    24
    (10) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    Louisville
    48
    Temple
    20
    Final
    Navy
    27
  • Robert Morris
    3
    Final
    Appalachian State
    42
    (9) Oklahoma State
    0
    Final
    (22) Kansas State
    48
    North Texas
    40
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    13
    Missouri
    23
    Final
    (25) South Carolina
    10
  • South Alabama
    31
    Final
    Arkansas State
    3
  • Colorado State
    10
    3rd QTR
    8:38
    Boise State
    42
    UAB
    14
    3rd QTR
    2:19
    Florida Atlantic
    24
    (10) USC
    24
    3rd QTR
    7:17
    Arizona
    16
    (19) Kentucky
    6
    3rd QTR
    5:45
    (3) Tennessee
    30
October 29, 2022 Jacksonville, Fla. - Florida's head coach Billy Napier (left) and Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Florida in an NCAA college football game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Georgia won 42 - 20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Billy Napier: Florida finds ‘turning point’ with comeback against Georgia, even in defeat

@mikegriffith32
Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First-year Florida coach Billy Napier wasn’t looking for a moral victory on Saturday, but that’s what he got.

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat the Gators by a 42-20 count at TIAA Bank Stadium, running up 555 yards of offense and overcoming three turnovers.

RELATED: Georgia flexes championship resiliency in victory over Florida

But Napier, whose Florida team dropped to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in league play, thinks his Gators found something special.

“I think today might have been a turning point to some degree relative to what is really in there, in your heart, in your soul, between your ears,” Napier said, waxing poetic after the game.

“We challenged them at halftime and certainly they responded the right way. We were able to get a score, create some takeaways, get it back to a game.”

Few saw a Florida rally coming after Georgia dominated the first 30 minutes to the tune of a 28-3 halftime lead.

Kirby Smart said it might have been the Bulldogs best half of defense this season.

Many of the Florida fans seemed to agree, leaving the stadium before the start of the third quarter, revealing empty aqua seats in the home of the NFL’s the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Gators, however, scored on their opening possession of the second half and tacked on 10 more points with the help of two Georgia turnovers.

Napier’s team closes its regular season at Texas A&M next week, home to South Carolina on Nov. 12 and then at Vanderbilt (Nov. 19) and at Florida State (Nov. 25).

And while Florida didn’t leave Jacksonville with a win, the head coach believes a valuable lesson was learned about slow starts.

“The inefficient runs, getting behind the sticks, you know, playing third-and-long against a group that can rush the passer,” Napier said, recapping Florida’s first-half issues. “And a handful of three-and-outs early there.

“You know, we dug ourselves a hole and I think we learned.”

The Gators learned about Brock Bowers, too, before making halftime adjustments.

“That guy, he’s one of the best players in the country now and probably one of the best in how many years, right?” said Napier, who watched Bowers go for a career-high 164 yards on 5 catches — four of those catches and 125 of those yards coming in the first half.

WATCH: Brock Bowers makes most of “Bulldog Bounce” in first half

“He’s a unique match-up player, and they do a good job, you know they got some other good ones out there too, it’s not like you can just worry about him,” he said.

“He’s a really good player, and certainly tonight, I thought our plan was effective to some degree.”

NextAround the SEC: Red-hot Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia could be on upset …
Leave a Comment