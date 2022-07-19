Alabama football clearly motivated by National Championship loss to Georgia

ATLANTA — Outside linebacker Will Anderson used the words disappointment and failure to describe the end of Alabama’s 2021 season. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young mentioned the word fail when discussing the result from the last game he played. Senior safety Jordan Battle said the 33-18 defeat to Georgia last season was the biggest motivator for him to return to school for another year when the NFL was an option. No matter where you turned on Tuesday, you probably heard someone tied to the Alabama football program expressing some sense of frustration with the way the 2021 season concluded.

“To me it’s all about winning a championship and finishing what we failed to finish last year,” Young told reporters on Tuesday. The motivating loss has seemed to spark Alabama this offseason, as Saban was unusually calm when discussing his team on Tuesday. It helps that Alabama returns both coordinators, a rarity under Saban in recent seasons. Of course, the bigger benefit might be having Young and Anderson back for their junior seasons. The latter led the country in sacks last year, notching 17.5. Young meanwhile tossed 47 touchdown passes in his first season as a starter.

Much like Kirby Smart, Saban is rare to give out praise. But even he couldn’t help but gush about the two most talented players on his team. “I don’t like to compare players, but to have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that,” Saban said. “We’ve had some great impact players, but never one on offense, one on defense, of the caliber that these guys have been able to play on a consistent basis.” With Young, Anderson and scores of former blue-chip recruits, Alabama is the preseason favorite to win the SEC and national championship. Of course, that was the case last season, as the Crimson Tide was the media pick to win the SEC. And even with a 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs won the ultimate prize in January.