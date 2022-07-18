Georgia football defender Marlin Dean no longer with the team

Dean signed as a member of Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class. He is originally from Elberton, Ga., and finished his high school at IMG Academy.

Georgia has undergone more roster attrition this summer, as defender Marlin Dean is no longer a member o the Georgia team. Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com was the first to report this news. Neither Dean nor the school has made an official announcement on the matter, as Dean is still listed on Georgia’s 2022 roster.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder bounced between the defensive line and outside linebacker positions during his time at Georgia. He made his debut last season against Charleston Southern, where he was credited with two tackles in the win.

Georgia’s outside linebacker room figures to be one of the strengths of the defense this season, with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both returning. The Bulldogs also signed three edge rushing prospects, led by 5-star Marvin Jones Jr.

With Dean no longer on the team, Georgia’s unofficial scholarship count drops down to 87 for this coming season. The Bulldogs do have to get down to 85 scholarship players but as always the count is unofficial.

Georgia is set to attend SEC media days this week, with Kirby Smart, Smith, quarterback Stetson Bennett and center Sedrick Van Pran speaking for the Bulldogs. Georgia will arrive go on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will begin fall practice in early August as they continue to prep for the start of the 2022 season. Georgia will open the season in Atlanta as well, with the Bulldogs taking on Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff with ABC broadcasting the game.

