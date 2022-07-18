New recruiting rankings, updates for 2023 Georgia football class commitments
As Georgia continues to build out its 2023 recruiting class, two of the major recruiting services updated their rankings on Monday, providing a more clear picture of the top prospects and targets in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class.
Georgia has 14 commitments at the moment, as the Bulldogs landed Troy Bowles this weekend. Bowles is the second-highest ranked commit in the class, as he is the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class per the 247Sports composite rankings.
It will be a busy week for Georgia, as three of its targets are set to announce commitments this week. Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, the No. 181 overall prospect and the No. 5 player from the state of North Carolina will announce his decision on Tuesday night. Offensive lineman Kelton Smith, the No. 289 overall player in the class, will announce his commitment on Friday. Safety Joenel Aguero is set to announce his decision on Saturday. He is the No. 36 overall player in the class.
After the re-ranking, Georgia has the No. 7 class in the country. Much of that can be chalked up to the fact that the Bulldogs have only 14 commitments at the time, where as some of the teams ahead of them are at 20 commitments. In terms of average commit ranking, Georgia has the No. 4 class in the country.
Below you can find the ranking of every player in the Georgia 2023 recruiting class via the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Georgia football 2023 recruiting class rankings
- AJ Harris, cornerback, Phenix City, Ala., No. 28 overall player, No. 3 ranked cornerback
- Troy Bowles, inside linebacker, Tampa, Fla., No. 49 overall player, No. 2 inside linebacker
- Raylen Wilson, inside linebacker, Tallahassee, Fla., No. 52 overall player, No. 3 inside linebacker
- Pearce Spurlin, tight end, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., No. 74 overall player, No. 3 tight end
- Bo Hughley, offensive tackle, Fairburn, Ga., No. 96 overall player, No. 13 offensive tackle
- Raymond Cottrell, wide receiver, Milton, Fla., No. 104 overall player, No. 15 wide receiver
- Gabe Harris, edge rusher, Valdosta, Ga., No. 116 overall player, No. 13 edge rusher
- Justyn Rhett, cornerback, Las Vegas, No. 138 overall player, No. 15 cornerback
- Daniel Harris, cornerback, Miami, No. 149 overall player, No. 16 cornerback
- CJ Allen, inside linebacker, Barnesville, Ga., No. 151 overall player, No. 10 inside linebacker
- Lawson Luckie, tight end, Norcross, Ga., No. 233 overall player, No. 12 tight end
- Joshua Miller, offensive lineman, Colonial Heights, Va., No. 560 overall player, No. 39 interior offensive lineman
- Seven Cloud, defensive tackle, Powder Springs, Ga., No. 570 overall player, No. 68 defensive tackle
- Peyton Woodring, kicker, Lafayette, La., Unranked, No. 1 kicker
