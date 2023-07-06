Georgia lineman Tate Ratledge: ‘Neyland Stadium is the best stadium in the SEC’
Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran did not see things the same way.
“I disagree with that,” Van Pran said. “Forget the numbers. I’m going to be honest, Sanford (Stadium), when we played Tennessee, was definitely louder than when we played at Tennessee.”
Ratledge countered, “Imagine if our fans were in our stadium how loud it would have gotten.”
Georgia will have some fans in Knoxville when the Bulldogs play the Vols this season, but that might not translate to the same amount of noise if Tennessee were to somehow pull the upset.
