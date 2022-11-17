REPORT: Greg Sankey stresses SEC football preference for single division

ATHENS -- Greg Sankey was still talking about the SEC going to a single-division format during his appearance in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, the timing of the commissioner’s message making perfect sense. The argument for a single-division football league looks better now than ever with the SEC and College Football Playoffs on the verge of expansion. A single-division format would have had its merits in the league this season, as well.

The game does not appear to match the two best teams, with Tennessee (8-1) higher than LSU (7-2) in the most recent CFP rankings. The Vols beat the Tigers head-to-head in Baton Rouge, La., by a 40-13 count on Oct. 8. Georgia beat Tennessee by a 27-13 count in Athens on Nov. 5 in the de facto SEC East title game, costing the Vols control of their own destiny. RELATED: CBS analyst says would win neutral site rematch over Georgia