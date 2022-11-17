REPORT: Greg Sankey stresses SEC football preference for single division
ATHENS -- Greg Sankey was still talking about the SEC going to a single-division format during his appearance in Greenville, S.C., on Thursday, the timing of the commissioner’s message making perfect sense.
The argument for a single-division football league looks better now than ever with the SEC and College Football Playoffs on the verge of expansion.
A single-division format would have had its merits in the league this season, as well.
The game does not appear to match the two best teams, with Tennessee (8-1) higher than LSU (7-2) in the most recent CFP rankings. The Vols beat the Tigers head-to-head in Baton Rouge, La., by a 40-13 count on Oct. 8.
Georgia beat Tennessee by a 27-13 count in Athens on Nov. 5 in the de facto SEC East title game, costing the Vols control of their own destiny.
Sankey said the league was working through a tie-breaking procedure that would fit the single-division model.
“We have over a quarter century in divisions (1992) and we understand all the nuances about how to break ties,” Sankey said. “We have to dig a bit deeper there with the single division concept in front of us.
“We want to understand the impact through the use of analytics on bowl eligibility for our teams who are growing their programs, and College Football Playoff access dependent on the number of teams that might be included.”