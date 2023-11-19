KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel knows what championship football looks like having quarterbacked Oklahoma’s 2000 national title team and coached against Georgia his first three seasons at Tennessee.

The Vols’ head coach saw his team drop a 38-10 decision on Saturday, their first loss in Neyland Stadium since the 2021 version of Georgia beat them 41-17 in Knoxville.

Last year, in a historic battle of No. 1 teams in Athens— UT then tops in the CFP, Georgia in the polls — the Bulldogs triumphed 27-13.

Heupel was essentially asked on Saturday how this Georgia team compares to the others?

“This team has continued to get better throughout the course of the season,” Heupel said. “I don’t know how many first-round draft picks they’ll have, (but) they’re still big, long athletic, physical, and play with great fundamentals and technique.

“To do what they’ve done, you have to be a good team.”

Heupel stubbornly continued to believe in his Tennessee team’s potential and took up for them.

“Not taking anything from them, they are a really good football team,” Heupel said. “Today was not our best football. I said it earlier, this game doesn’t care, there’s no asterisks … next man has to be up and gotta go play at a championship level.”

That’s what Georgia did with freshman linebacker C.J. Allen making his career start and Dillon Bell stepping up in place of injured receiver Ladd McConkey on the perimeter.

Heupel took note when asked how Tennessee looked to catch up to Smart’s program.

“We’ve still got to continue to take steps in what we’re doing as a program,” he said. “It’s our personnel, the depth of our program, to continue to climb the ranks inside this league.

“That’s a really good (Georgia) football team. What they’ve done over the last couple of years is special.”

Heupel complimented Smart’s team more than once, agreeing with the Georgia coach that third downs told the tale of the game.

The Bulldogs were 9 of 13 conversion on third downs while Tennessee was just 2 of 11.

“Two of 11, you’re not going to win,” Heupel said. “You look at their conversion rate, that’s how you win.

“Those plays, those conversions give you the ability to get to the next play, and they were able to do that, and we weren’t.”