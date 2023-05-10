Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on SEC schedule models

Changes will be coming to the SEC schedule as Texas and Oklahoma join the league at the start of the 2024 season. And while there has been much debate as to whether the league will go to an 8-game or 9-game schedule, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is fine with either model. “I can go either way on that,” Smart said while speaking to reporters at Regions Pro-Am golf tournament in Hoover, Alabama. “I think either format’s going to allow us to go through the cycle and through the SEC much faster. So there won’t be a four-year window that you don’t play everybody home and away either way.”

The two models that have been debated are an 8-game model and a 9-game model. The 8-game schedule would leave Georgia with one permanent opponent, which would be Florida. The other seven schools would be rotated so that Georgia would be play at every SEC school over a four-year window. In the 9-game model, Georgia would keep three permanent foes and rotate between six other schools. It is believed that Florida, Auburn and Kentucky would be the three permanent teams on Georgia’s 9-game schedule. The Big Ten, PAC-12 and Big 12 all play 9-game conference schedules, while the ACC and SEC both have 8-game formats. The SEC and Big Ten are the only two leagues that have divisions still, but those will be dropped when the Longhorns and Sooners join the league.