Georgia football will not attend White House after declining invitation

The 2022 Georgia football team will not be making a trip to the White House. The Biden administration invited a number of NCAA championship teams, but Georgia elected to decline the invite due to the timing of the date, which is set for June 12. Georgia first received its White House invitation on May 3.

Georgia has not been to the White House for either of its championship teams. The Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, winning in 2021 and 2022.

UConn, which won the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, will be at the White House on May 26. The LSU women’s basketball team, which also won its national championship, will be there the same day.

The last college football national championship team to visit the White House was LSU, doing so in January of 2020. Clemson, the 2018 champion, visited in January of 2019.

Georgia has had a fair amount of roster turnover since the end of the 2022 season. Georgia had 10 players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. It also saw 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs will be in the middle of summer workouts during the month of June. Players are wrapping up finals this week.

