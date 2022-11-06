Georgia stays atop fluid ballot, Tennessee, Michigan and 2-loss SEC teams get nod of respect
ATHENS — Georgia was a tough choice at No. 1 after a spotty performance in Florida, but there were no second thoughts at the top of this week’s National Football Foundation Super 16 ballot.
Georgia dominated Tennessee in a manner that was much more convincing than the final score of 27-13 on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
Consider, the Vols had 54 plays of 24 yards or more in their first eight games, but they only had one against Georgia’s defense, and it came with less than 5 minutes left and the game was decided.
Michigan gets the nod over Ohio State at No. 2 because the Buckeyes’ inability to dominate with the run game in a 21-7 win at Northwestern exposes a lack of versatility.
The Wolverines don’t have the pass game upside that Ohio State possesses, but Michigan has an emerging Heisman candidate at running back in Blake Corum and appears to be the more balanced team.
Then comes the third tier of teams, where Hendon Hooker’s toughness and the Vols’ determination was evident, even when beaten down in the pouring rain in Athens.
Tennessee and Oregon would be a great football game because the Ducks have proven just as resilient with 40-plus points in every game since suffering that 49-3 loss to Georgia in both team’s season-opening games.
TCU is undefeated, and that’s worthy of conversation, but so, too, is the likelihood the Horned Frogs will lose one of their remaining regular-season games at Texas, at Baylor or at home against Iowa State.
LSU and Alabama are two-loss teams that get the nod over one-loss Clemson, USC, UCLA and Ole Miss because, well, I think the Tigers and Tide would beat them.
Brian Kelly is working magic on the bayou, while Nick Saban’s two losses have come on the final play of games on the road.
There’s a lot of football left to sort things out, and, as always, teams themselves are fluid in nature.
Georgia might be the best example of such with the Bulldogs losing sacks leader Nolan Smith last week but in that same game getting a huge lift from the return from injury of projected top-5 NFL pick Jalen Carter at defensive tackle.
UGA might not have beaten Tennessee with Carter.
This week’s ballot:
1. Georgia 9-0
2. Michigan 9-0
3. Ohio State 9-0
4. Tennessee 8-1
5. Oregon 8-1
6. TCU 9-0
7. LSU 7-2
8. Alabama 7-2
9. Clemson 8-1
10. USC 8-1
11. UCLA 8-1
12. Ole Miss 8-1
13. Penn State 7-2
14. Utah 7-2
15. North Carolina 8-1
16. Tulane 8-1