Georgia stays atop fluid ballot, Tennessee, Michigan and 2-loss SEC teams get nod of respect

ATHENS — Georgia was a tough choice at No. 1 after a spotty performance in Florida, but there were no second thoughts at the top of this week’s National Football Foundation Super 16 ballot.

Georgia dominated Tennessee in a manner that was much more convincing than the final score of 27-13 on Saturday afternoon in Athens.

Consider, the Vols had 54 plays of 24 yards or more in their first eight games, but they only had one against Georgia’s defense, and it came with less than 5 minutes left and the game was decided.