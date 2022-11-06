Georgia stays atop fluid ballot, Tennessee, Michigan and 2-loss SEC teams get nod of respect

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
13
Final
27
(1) Georgia
  • California
    35
    Final
    (9) USC
    41
    Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
    Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @1:00 AM ET
    Cincinnati
    Colorado
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Fresno State
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    UNLV
    Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
  • UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
  • (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
    (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
  • Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
  • Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
    Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
  • Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    Final
    Oklahoma
    35
    Georgia State
    42
    Final
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Colorado
    10
  • (16) Penn State
    45
    Final
    Indiana
    14
    (22) Syracuse
    9
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    19
    UTSA
    44
    Final
    UAB
    38
    New Mexico
    10
    Final
    Utah State
    27
  • (18) Oklahoma State
    16
    Final
    Kansas
    37
    (25) UCF
    35
    Final
    Memphis
    28
    Washington State
    52
    Final
    Stanford
    14
    West Virginia
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    31
  • Michigan State
    23
    Final
    (14) Illinois
    15
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    31
    (23) Liberty
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    19
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    20
  • Florida International
    14
    Final
    North Texas
    52
    Troy
    23
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    BYU
    31
    Final
    Boise State
    28
  • Texas
    34
    Final
    (13) Kansas State
    27
    (6) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (15) LSU
    32
    UNLV
    10
    Final
    San Diego State
    14
    Houston
    63
    Final
    SMU
    77
  • Arizona
    20
    Final
    (12) Utah
    45
    James Madison
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    34
    South Carolina
    38
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    27
    (4) Michigan
    52
    Final
    Rutgers
    17
  • Florida State
    45
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    3
    Auburn
    33
    Final
    Mississippi State
    39
    (5) Clemson
    14
    Final
    Notre Dame
    35
    (20) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    (21) North Carolina State
    30
Michigan State's Angelo Grose (15) tries to make a tackle on Michigan ballcarrier Blake Corum (2) during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images/TNS)

Georgia stays atop fluid ballot, Tennessee, Michigan and 2-loss SEC teams get nod of respect

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia was a tough choice at No. 1 after a spotty performance in Florida, but there were no second thoughts at the top of this week’s National Football Foundation Super 16 ballot.

Georgia dominated Tennessee in a manner that was much more convincing than the final score of 27-13 on Saturday afternoon in Athens.

Consider, the Vols had 54 plays of 24 yards or more in their first eight games, but they only had one against Georgia’s defense, and it came with less than 5 minutes left and the game was decided.

Michigan gets the nod over Ohio State at No. 2 because the Buckeyes’ inability to dominate with the run game in a 21-7 win at Northwestern exposes a lack of versatility.

The Wolverines don’t have the pass game upside that Ohio State possesses, but Michigan has an emerging Heisman candidate at running back in Blake Corum and appears to be the more balanced team.

Then comes the third tier of teams, where Hendon Hooker’s toughness and the Vols’ determination was evident, even when beaten down in the pouring rain in Athens.

RELATED: Josh Heupel wants Vols to learn from emotional moments in loss to Georgia

Tennessee and Oregon would be a great football game because the Ducks have proven just as resilient with 40-plus points in every game since suffering that 49-3 loss to Georgia in both team’s season-opening games.

TCU is undefeated, and that’s worthy of conversation, but so, too, is the likelihood the Horned Frogs will lose one of their remaining regular-season games at Texas, at Baylor or at home against Iowa State.

LSU and Alabama are two-loss teams that get the nod over one-loss Clemson, USC, UCLA and Ole Miss because, well, I think the Tigers and Tide would beat them.

Brian Kelly is working magic on the bayou, while Nick Saban’s two losses have come on the final play of games on the road.

There’s a lot of football left to sort things out, and, as always, teams themselves are fluid in nature.

Georgia might be the best example of such with the Bulldogs losing sacks leader Nolan Smith last week but in that same game getting a huge lift from the return from injury of projected top-5 NFL pick Jalen Carter at defensive tackle.

UGA might not have beaten Tennessee with Carter.

This week’s ballot:

1. Georgia 9-0

2. Michigan 9-0

3. Ohio State 9-0

4. Tennessee 8-1

5. Oregon 8-1

6. TCU 9-0

7. LSU 7-2

8. Alabama 7-2

9. Clemson 8-1

10. USC 8-1

11. UCLA 8-1

12. Ole Miss 8-1

13. Penn State 7-2

14. Utah 7-2

15. North Carolina 8-1

16. Tulane 8-1

