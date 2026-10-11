TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kirby Smart has made the same point to his players, fans and even the media every week: “Humility is a week away, guys.”

When the winningest SEC coach in history, the only unbeaten SEC coach this season, and the dean of current coaches in the league speaks, it only makes sense for others to listen.

Especially when the results bear out the message: momentum is a hard thing to maintain in the rough-and-tumble SEC.

Smart referenced humility being a week away twice after Georgia’s emotional 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night, a win that will resonate with both fans for years because of its back-and-forth and somewhat controversial nature.

The SEC has featured several games this season that have seen an emotional victor — only to see that victor turn victim the next week, unable to match its zeal against the next opponent.

• Ole Miss beats LSU in Lane Kiffin return, loses by 24 at Florida the next week

• Florida beats top-5 Ole Miss, loses by 28 at Missouri the next week

• Mississippi State beats Missouri, loses by 33 to Alabama the next week

• Alabama wins ranked matchup at Mississippi State, loses at home to Georgia the next week.

• LSU blows out McNeese state, gets upset at Kentucky the next week

Smart wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to Georgia.

UGA was missing three of its top playmakers — Georgia Tech transfer WR Isiah Canion, RB and TD-leader Chauncey Bowens and tarting tailback Nate Frazier at Alabama — and it next faces a rested Auburn rival ahead that was idle on Saturday.

“We got a quick turnaround,” said Smart, who estimated UGA players would get home at 5 a.m. on Sunday after travel home from Alabama in the early morning hours.

“It’s life in the SEC,” Smart said. “You can ask any coach. They’ll text tonight and say ‘Humility’s a week away.’”

Here are the betting lines for this week’s SEC games, per the Fan Duel Sports Book:

Florida at Texas -9.5

Mississippi State at LSU -10.5

Auburn at Georgia -18.5

Missouri at Ole Miss -6.5

Alabama -6.5 at Tennessee

Arkansas at Vanderbilt -5.5

Kentucky at Oklahoma -6.5