NASHVILLE — Momentum is a big thing in college football, and three of Georgia’s next four opponents gained more of it on Saturday.

Florida, Missouri and Tennessee all scored impressive wins on a day the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs took some big hits from lowly Vanderbilt.

Georgia beat the Commodores, 37-20, but along the way saw All-American Brock Bowers leave the game with an ankle injury.

The Bulldogs also saw starting right tackle Xavier Truss leave the game with an ankle injury and tailback Kendall Milton deal with an aggravated MCL injury.

The Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) rallied from 10 points down to beat South Carolina by a 41-39 count, snapping what had been an eight game losing streak to East Division opponents away from The Swamp.

It’s a win that gives Florida a great deal of confidence and momentum as they go into the bye week to prepare for their 3:30 p.m. showdown against the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville.

Missouri (6-1, 2-1), which plays host to South Carolina next Saturday before a bye week leading into its Nov. 4 game at Georgia, scored the final 18 points in its 38-21 win at No. 24 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2).

Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s team had UGA on the ropes last season in Columbia, and it returned more starters than any other SEC team this season.

Tennessee, meanwhile, gave third-year coach Josh Heupel his first win at UT after tailing at half (1-9) by rallying to beat Texas A&M in Knoxville,

The No. 19-ranked Vols (6-1, 2-1) beat Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies 20-13 in Knoxville despite Joe Milton’s modest 11-of-22, 100-yard passing line.

Georgia has struggled on the road in SEC games, and it will be playing Tennessee in Knoxville on Nov. 18 in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

Ole Miss and Georgia Tech, Georgia’s other two remaining season opponents, both had the weekend off.