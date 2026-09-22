On this episode of the DawgNation podcast On The Beat, our insiders Mike Griffith and Cody Chaffins take a look at where Mike Bobo’s offense stands against the Sooners who have proven to have one of the best defenses in the nation.

Plus, we hear from OU beat writer John Hoover who is very critical of the Sooners offense and QB John Mateer.

Later, it’s Cody’s Boots on the Ground segment, where we go behind the scenes on some moments the TV cameras might not have picked up on last Saturday.

We explain why those viral defensive line drills aren’t as newsworthy as they appear. Plus, why UGA only had three OLB warming up and what Kirby Smart had to say about Zykie Helton at fullback.

Then Mike breaks down the biggest movers in his AP Poll and we look back at Georgia’s only other meeting with the Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl Our 2026 DawgNation

Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate