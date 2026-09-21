clock icon
clock icon
15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 minutes ago
Here’s what Kirby Smart said about Nate Frazier, Isiah Canion as Georgia …
ATHENS — Georgia takes on Oklahoma this coming Saturday in what will be the Bulldogs’ biggest game to date.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
SEC Stock Report: Ole Miss soaring, Texas defense roaring, Georgia on …
ATHENS — Ole Miss enjoyed one of its finest football moments on Saturday night, exacting revenge on Lane Kiffin with a 32-24 victory at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a game …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 20, 2026
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s punishing win vs. Arkansas
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 20, 2026
Ryan Silverfield: Gunner Stockton ‘crushed us,’ but Arkansas battled for 3 …
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield exited Razorback Stadium confident his program is moving in the right direction after 45-17 loss to No. 2-ranked Georgia.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 20, 2026
Top 25 projection: Texas No. 1, Ole Miss top 5 with win over LSU as Top 10 …
Saturday’s college football action was proof positive that every week is a test, as Coach Kirby Smart said after his No. 2-ranked Georgia program disposed of Arkansas on …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings