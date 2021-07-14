Former Super Bowl winning tight end and Georgia star Ben Watson joins SEC Network

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 20: Benjamin Watson #84 and Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots celebrate after defeating the San Diego Chargers by a score of 21-12 to win the AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2008 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
ATHENS — Former Georgia football tight end Ben Watson is joining the ESPN and SEC Network studio teams, per an ESPN release.

Watson will be a part of the SEC Network’s coverage of the SEC Kickoff media days next Monday through Thursday in Hoover, Ala., and appear on SEC Now and the SEC Football Final programs this fall.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be joining ESPN and SEC Network,” Watson said, per ESPN. “I look forward to diving in with my new colleagues and analyzing the best conference in college football. The SEC is near and dear to me. Like all the fans, I can’t wait for kickoff weekend.”

Georgia’s media presence most notably includes ESPN analyst and reporter Maria Taylor, along with ESPN College GameDay host David Pollack.

