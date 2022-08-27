Kamari Lassiter on winning a national championship for the state of Georgia: ‘One of the best feelings in the world’

The national championship last year meant a little extra to Kamari Lassiter. The now sophomore defensive back has unique ties to both Alabama and Georgia. Lassiter grew up and identifies as a Savannah, Ga., native. He remembers looking up to Nolan Smith when they were playing little league football, as Smith and defensive tackle Warren Brinson are also from Savannah. But when Lassiter was 14, he moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala., where he would finish out his high school career. He played at American Christian Academy, where one of his teammates was Tim Smith, a defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide.

Lassiter had offers from both Alabama and Auburn. But a return back to the state he grew up in was too much to pass up for Lassiter, as the Bulldogs also beat out Clemson to land what looks to be one of Georgia’s starting cornerbacks entering the 2022 season. “Coach Smart and his staff really recruited me well,” Lassiter said. “I’m originally from Georgia and I kind of wanted to come back and play for the home team.” He knew people on both sides of this past season’s national championship game, with his time split between the two states. Lassiter played in the game as a key member on just about all of Georgia’s special teams units.

When the game ended on Smith's sack of Bryce Young, Georgia had won its first national championship since 1980. Something Lassiter, and so many other Bulldogs wanted to do as natives of the Peach State. "That was probably one of the best feelings in the world," Lassiter said. "Just winning it, first time in a very long time for all the fans. For me personally, all my family is from Georgia so it put a smile on their faces. That's something I'll never forget."